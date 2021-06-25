Now that the official gala is over, I will express my personal concerns. As most will attest, we tend to critique things from our own world view.
It’s been about 30 years since Yvonne Jones, then the director of the historic Barnett Child Care Center, introduced the Juneteenth celebration to Huntington and essentially to the state of West Virginia. She developed it as an annual fundraiser to support the children’s programs that the center provided.
The early days included street parades with floats, period dress, a grand marshal, amateur as well as professional entertainment, etc. People came from as far away as the Eastern Panhandle to join us. Local businesses and organizations provided sponsorships, and community support was enthusiastic. Most importantly, we were educated as to the significance of June 19, 1865, to the state of Texas. Just recently the day was sanctioned by our lawmakers as a federal holiday.
To be clear, I don’t presume to speak for anyone but myself. And I do think that the corporate celebration of Juneteenth is proper. But I‘m not as moved by the legislative declaration of Juneteenth as a federal holiday as most seem to be.
I’m persuaded that very few of my neighbors agree with me. But I find it disturbing that our lawmakers cannot muster the fortitude to unilaterally protect the voting rights of their disenfranchised constituents, but they can unify to celebrate a “two-year delay” in the announcement of the liberation of those same disenfranchised citizens’ ancestors. It’s as if they’re saying, “Take this token expression, black folk, and be happy.”
In my opinion, the more appropriate holiday should be in recognition of the ratification of the Emancipation Proclamation. Aside from the valuable education piece and the importance of wholesome community gathering, Sept. 22, 1862, and Jan. 1, 1863, had greater national implications than the well- deserved celebration of one state’s experience. After all, neither were absolute in accomplishing the end to slavery.
Samuel R. Moore
Huntington
Ocasio-Cortez should help her grandmother in Puerto Rico
Why won’t Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez help her grandmother? Ocasio-Cortez visited her grandmother in Puerto Rico recently. Ocasio-Cortez’s grandmother has a damaged roof from a hurricane, and she needs other help. Ocasio-Cortez’s solution was to blame former President Trump for her grandmother’s problems.
Ocasio-Cortez is a young congresswoman making almost $175,000 a year. She has two apartments and recently bought a Tesla vehicle. She has no husband or children. Yet she seems to feel no responsibility to help her grandmother. Matt Walsh, an entertainer, raised over $100,000 for Ocasio-Cortez’s grandmother and yet Ocasio- Cortez refused this help. Why is this?
Ocasio-Cortez is a socialist. Socialists believe that the government should be held responsible for the citizens’ welfare from birth to death. Socialist governments will tax the rich until their wealth is depleted or they flee to another country where their wealth is protected from heavy taxation. After the rich no longer have wealth to tax, they begin heavily taxing the middle class until there is no middle class. These socialist countries soon end up with two classes of people: the rich class, which consists of the politicians and their crazy associates, and the poor class, which is the rest of the citizens, who have no hope for a better life.
The United States, in contrast, has a capitalistic form of government that allows its citizens to keep most of their money. The millionaires can use their money to create industry and businesses that need workers. These workers can rise out of the poor class into the middle class.
Ocasio-Cortez, instead of waiting for the United States government or the corrupt government of Puerto Rico to take care of her grandmother, should step up and help her grandmother.
William Huron
Chesapeake, Ohio
County commission erred in not selling airport to Bailey
In a recent meeting, Cabell County Commissioners Jim Morgan and Nancy Cartmill failed to give Carl Bailey an opportunity to purchase the Newlon Airpark. With the advent of Marshall University aviation program, this is a major error. The ability to land at a grass field is something that would benefit student pilots. I know that during my student pilot days, taking off and landing a Bellanca Decathalon from a grass field was the highlight of my months.
Without the airpark, what is there to see going up Route 2? The Greenbrier pool is open only in the summer, and the baseball field is used only during the spring. There will still be youth soccer on the Greenbrier fields, but little else. I myself will never vote for Morgan and Cartmill.
Patrick Regan
Milton