West Virginia’s part-time governor continues to deny the reality of the COVID pandemic: The people of West Virginia — his people — are continuing to die in increasing numbers while he refuses to do anything to protect them.
Gov. Justice argues that it would be “too political” to institute mask mandates again or vaccine mandates for all state workers. This argument is just another one of Justice’s timeworn deviations from the truth. He could enact a statewide vaccine mandate for all state workers tomorrow with absolutely zero political consequences for himself because he can’t run for governor again.
Thankfully, West Virginia has some term limits in effect, so we only have a few years left of Justice’s part-time, sorely lacking and small-minded leadership to endure. Nothing in keeping Justice from doing the right thing for this state, so why won’t he?
