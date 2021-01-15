Gov. Jim Justice, with his well-known penchant for shouting “Fire!” in a crowded theater, is now using that talent to enable COVID superspreader events throughout West Virginia.
When he unexpectedly announced that anyone over 80 could get the COVID vaccine, the results were predictable: long, crowded lines of our most vulnerable residents outside health departments that weren’t ready because Justice blindsided them. How many of those people will end up with COVID because our governor opened his mouth instead of taking two seconds to think through the consequences?
West Virginians are worried for their loved ones and scared for themselves. They have every right to feel that way. They also have a right to expect intelligent, rational leadership from Charleston, and Gov. Justice isn’t delivering. West Virginia deserves better as we struggle through the biggest public health crisis in a century.
Monty Fowler
Huntington