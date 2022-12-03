Gov. Jim Justice is finally getting rid of his COVID-19 “state of emergency,” which is long overdue, but he has promised that he will continue to dodge the media, ignore accountability and make a mockery of government transparency.
Our governor has long used his so-called COVID news conferences as a platform to expound at length on topics other than the pandemic, and watching him go off-topic into nonsensical and usually fact-free rants became a depressingly regular feature of the Jimmy Justice Show. The media was generally unable to hold Justice to account because the governor has consistently refused to act like a responsible elected official and answer legitimate questions. Now that his “state of emergency” is over, Justice is promising more of the same lack of accountability and transparency.
The only thing West Virginians have to look forward to with Justice is that our mostlyabsentee governor cannot run for a third consecutive term. And that is a good thing.
