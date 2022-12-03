The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Gov. Jim Justice is finally getting rid of his COVID-19 “state of emergency,” which is long overdue, but he has promised that he will continue to dodge the media, ignore accountability and make a mockery of government transparency.

Our governor has long used his so-called COVID news conferences as a platform to expound at length on topics other than the pandemic, and watching him go off-topic into nonsensical and usually fact-free rants became a depressingly regular feature of the Jimmy Justice Show. The media was generally unable to hold Justice to account because the governor has consistently refused to act like a responsible elected official and answer legitimate questions. Now that his “state of emergency” is over, Justice is promising more of the same lack of accountability and transparency.

