West Virginia’s part-time governor continues to demonstrate that the laws don’t apply to Jim Justice, only to the “little people” whom he took an oath to serve.
Justice spent thousands of our taxpayer dollars to defend himself from a lawsuit asking that he follow the state constitution and live in Charleston, the capital, instead of commuting every day from his home in Lewisburg at the cost of hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars over the years. Justice lost that case. The state Supreme Court told him, point blank, that he needs to live in the “seat of state government,” not where he wants to.
Whether Justice is actually following that direct order from his own Supreme Court is anyone’s guess. He refuses to release his daily calendars (which are supposed to be a public record available to all), refuses to answer point-blank questions about where he sleeps at night and generally shows his contempt for “the rest of us” by doing what he wants, regardless of what the law says.
West Virginians deserve better than a part-time governor who refuses to follow the very laws he took an oath to uphold.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.