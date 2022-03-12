After a Republican effort to block increasing salaries for social services workers and foster care, Gov. Jim Justice is responding to the GOP by telling them that they can increase the salaries by collapsing vacant positions. Anyone who has tried to work with the Department of Health and Human Resources to get services knows that the department is already overworked. It takes months to get a problem taken care of, and you can seldom talk to an official worker for the DHHR, and you usually have to leave a voicemail that is never answered in person.
If the governor is truly hoping to get a 15% raise in salary for people who work there, it is not going to happen through not hiring people for vacant positions. The answer was in passing the original House Bill 4344. Like anyone else, I would love not having to pay income tax to the state, but if we are so short of money that we can’t fund the Department of Health and Human Resources, then we need to keep our income tax.
