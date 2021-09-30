West Virginia today has the distinction of being the state with the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rate, about 40%. And still Gov. Justice refuses to take elemental measures like requiring masks in public. He has encouraged vaccinations but without mandating them. A statewide lockdown appears to be out of the question. Like his GOP counterparts in other states, for example Abbott and DeSantis, he is more concerned with commerce than saving lives. Dead people, by the way, don’t buy stuff.
What Gov. Justice doesn’t seem to realize is that the faster we can control the pandemic, the quicker we can return to some “normal.” His policies prolong, worsen, the situation. In the meantime, people are suffering and dying, and increasingly children.
Gov. Justice’s primary concern should be the welfare of West Virginians. Instead, we have an ostrich with his head in the sand, what these birds do when threatened or scared. In the governor’s case, hiding his idiocy and disregard for human life.
