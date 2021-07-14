The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

As we all know, our country is currently engaged in partisan bickering on a plethora of topics, but one of the most contentious certainly has to be the teaching of “Critical Race Theory.”

It is times like this that a large dose of common sense must prevail! In my view, this is completely a state and local decision; the federal government nor any national union have any right to make judgments or decisions concerning our public school systems! Our schools affect us locally! They are financed by our property taxes and are overseen by folks from the region who have accountability to local taxpayers!

When the “Feds and Unions” get involved, you can bet the farm it is because they have a political agenda!

I could be wrong; I am quite often; but, I am confident that “folks in these here parts” have the common sense that it takes to know who should be making the decisions for our children’s futures!

The only “critical race theory” that I want to hear about is a comparison of The Daytona 500 and The Indy 500.

Ronald Starcher

Proctorville, Ohio

