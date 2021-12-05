Our children in West Virginia lack some of the most basic and fundamental life experiences. Some can’t open a bank account or write a check. I witnessed a child in high school who couldn’t properly address an envelope. A very large percentage can’t cook a simple, basic meal for themselves. Many don’t even know how to schedule a doctor’s appointment or to do the basic research on finding a primary care physician.
Our precious young adults aren’t being prepared for life in its most basic form. How can we expect these young adults to take over this country when they can’t even fill out an envelope with the proper addresses or cannot prepare a simple meal for themselves? Yes, there are children whose families understand these needs and supply the education necessary. With that said, there’s a large percentage of parents with the understanding that these skills are being performed by the educational system our children attend. In most cases, sadly, that isn’t the case. What happened to classes like home economics or life skills?
We need to stand up as parents and take our children’s future in our hands and demand that these things be taught in our educational systems or we will have a country full of young adults who aren’t ready or are not prepared for what lies ahead of them. Please, if you attend a meeting at your son’s or daughter’s school, bring these issues up, because if you don’t no one else will. Your child’s future depends on it. It may seem unrealistic or not that important, but just think about it what kind of implications does a child’s future have when they can’t even open a bank account.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.