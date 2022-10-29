Phyllis Smith, Cabell County clerk, is running for re-election.
The office of county clerk is instrumental in nearly every aspect of the record keeping lives of Cabell County residents: birth certificates, marriage licenses, probate matters and property transfers, as well as voter registration. She is also responsible for the county’s payroll, accounts payable, employee benefits and preparation of annual financial statements. In addition, the clerk acts as the chief elections officer for the county. These are monumental tasks that require unique management skills and experience.
Phyllis Smith has complete understanding of the very complicated laws concerning the county clerk’s office. She has years of experience.
Her office provides efficient, helpful and thoughtful service to the citizens of Cabell County. Please go to the polls on Nov. 8 and vote to keep Phyllis Smith as Cabell County clerk.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.