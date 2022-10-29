The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Phyllis Smith, Cabell County clerk, is running for re-election.

The office of county clerk is instrumental in nearly every aspect of the record keeping lives of Cabell County residents: birth certificates, marriage licenses, probate matters and property transfers, as well as voter registration. She is also responsible for the county’s payroll, accounts payable, employee benefits and preparation of annual financial statements. In addition, the clerk acts as the chief elections officer for the county. These are monumental tasks that require unique management skills and experience.

