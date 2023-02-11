The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Sen. Mike Azinger, R-Wood, has introduced a bill in the West Virginia Senate to require all public schools and universities to display a plaque reading “In G’d We Trust,” with a national and state flag. (What’s wrong with “E pluribus unum”?) The “motto” was introduced during the Eisenhower administration (as was “under G’d” in the Pledge of Allegiance, which all American children are required to recite). It had nothing to do with unity, as the senator claims, more to do with the Cold War, to distinguish us from the Soviets, a secular “anti-religion” regime. Politics and anti-Communist propaganda.

Another example of the GOP imposing their narrow ideologies on the country. We have many religions in our land, in our state, and many who have no beliefs in some supernatural power. All are citizens and all should feel comfortable. We are a secular republic, and religion has no place in our government.

