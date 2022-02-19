I am so chagrined by the recent event at Huntington High School, I feel it best if I write the words from other researched sources: “Key Founders who were most responsible for our nation’s Constitution and Declaration of Independence did NOT intend to create a Christian nation.” They were theistic rationalists. I could robustly present the history of separation of church and state (within which our schools are included).
To the more than 100 other students who may grow to be instruments in guiding our country: I request to be included in any peaceful rallies to support all of differing religions who show respect for other religions and their Muslim student friend in the seat beside them in school. I will throw up my arms in such a march and will never condemn any other respectful person with differing views that hell is their destiny.
