No matter if you liked or disliked the two men mentioned in this article, both left their mark on the world.

I had the opportunity to meet Mr. Larry King here at the Keith-Albee Theatre. He was very nice and kind to me. I didn’t really understand some of his shows, but I did watch them and his guests. Mr. King passed out 5-by-7 cards of himself after his performance.

Of course we all remember Screech from “Saved by the Bell.” What a character Dustin Diamond played. I also got to meet Mr. Diamond at the Funny Bone at Pullman Square in 2006 when he was performing standup before his troubles all began. Dustin Diamond signed an autograph for me and had his picture taken with me.

We will truly miss these two men.

Frank Weber

Huntington

