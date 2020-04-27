While Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, as do I, recognizes the right to protest, the responsibility to protect and save lives is that of Governor Beshear.
This is his responsibility!
This is Andy’s duty!
Those protected lives include protesters but also the rest of us, particularly all of our elders and our children — current and future!
While I did not live during a world war, now I wonder about the comparable effects on citizens.How many lost income(s) or families, which could have been draftees?
How many were angry at officials?
In our case today, thank you, Andy for the efforts to save lives!
Don Pratt
Lexington, Ky.