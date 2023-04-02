The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The new Kentucky law focused on minimizing disruptive behaviors in classrooms ignores the vast research on adolescent development and education.

It is a scientific fact that the prefrontal cortex is the part of the brain that is responsible for decision making and moderating social behavior, which is not fully developed in the adolescent brain. Furthermore, the American Institutes for Research released a study in 2021 that showed no evidence that exclusionary disciplinary responses, such as suspensions and expulsions, reduce behavioral incidents in the future.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you