The new Kentucky law focused on minimizing disruptive behaviors in classrooms ignores the vast research on adolescent development and education.
It is a scientific fact that the prefrontal cortex is the part of the brain that is responsible for decision making and moderating social behavior, which is not fully developed in the adolescent brain. Furthermore, the American Institutes for Research released a study in 2021 that showed no evidence that exclusionary disciplinary responses, such as suspensions and expulsions, reduce behavioral incidents in the future.
The Kentucky legislature should have consulted this research when creating policy to respond to student misbehavior. However, this research reflects two realities that any parent or anyone working with adolescents has probably learned the hard way over the years. The first is that misbehavior is a normal part of an adolescent’s development, and that any given misbehavior is often tied to the adolescent feeling emotionally overwhelmed, ashamed, ignored, or simply overtired and hungry — i.e. the misbehavior is tied to an unmet need of the adolescent, not a reflection of them simply being “a bad kid.” The second is that adolescents need connection, not separation, in order to learn from disruptive or harmful behaviors and to develop prosocial behaviors.
That being said, students with consistent misbehaviors need more resources from school: a place of safety, positive adults who they can trust and dialogue with, and additional supports to help with issues related to academic struggles, mental health or family issues. I would argue that through the lens of adolescent development, this law is punishing adolescents simply for being who they are: teenagers who are in the process of learning how to find their path in life in a meaningful way. Schools should move away from exclusionary practices and invest in programs that focus on restorative practices, family engagement, and individualized supports for the student.
