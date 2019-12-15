Landon is wrong about soccer
I am incredulous that Chuck Landon has taken such a grand occasion which put Huntington, Marshall, WVU and the state of West Virginia in such a positive national spotlight and chosen to belittle and denigrate it.
Oh, yes, his facts are correct. There aren’t very many West Virginians on either team — just like most of the WVU and Marshall football and basketball teams have similar squad structures. It is difficult in any sport to field a nationally competitive team of strictly in-state players.
Landon ignores the fact that there are more kids in West Virginia and in surrounding states playing soccer than any other sport. I think the proper question to pose would be to ask why these coaches are spending taxpayer money on international air travel for recruiting when there is so much talent nearby. For example, Zack Steffen, the starting goalkeeper on the U.S. national team, is from nearby Pennsylvania, and his youth coach was Marshall alumnus Dave Papalia. The networks are there if the coaches will use them.
In the meantime, let’s celebrate our achievements. There’s plenty of room for all of us.
Sam Broh
Chesterfield, Mo.
Trump’s backers not deserting him
Essayist J.P. Grace mischaracterizes President Trump supporters (i.e., his “fans”) in his Dec. 3 published musing as being “die hard.” That term implies the imminent failure of Donald Trump in 2020, something that is not likely to occur either by impeachment or election results.
Many of Mr. Trump’s well-publicized, perceived off-color gaffes and acts of malfeasance cited in Mr. Grace’s piece occurred and became public knowledge before the 2016 general election. This tells us many of those who voted for President Trump in his near landslide Electoral College victory either didn’t care or simply voted for the lesser of two evils — Hillary Clinton being the yin to Mr. Trump’s yang.
As I have opined in this published space before, the U.S. House impeachment hearings are likely going to result in the unintended consequence of rallying the “die hards” and may lead to a record voting turnout for the president that could make the 2016 election appear to have been a close call. This second time around, Mr. Trump has no real primary race adversaries, will have the backing of the RNC, any number of national trade unions and special interest groups and, of course, the “despicables.”
As I continue to watch in non-sedated discomfort the talking-head TV network and cable news coverage, scan the internet and read newspaper columnists’ accounts, something else has become abundantly clear: It is far easier for tunnel-visioned partisan pundits to speak and write of the shortcomings of the president than to highlight and trumpet the attributes of his 2020 Democrat Party would-be rivals.
Steve Flesher
Huntington