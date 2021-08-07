I’m writing in response to a recent column by John Patrick Grace regarding Pope Francis curtailing the use of the Latin Mass. Pope Benedict, in supporting its use, explained that he felt it important that the Church be one with her past and that “what was previously holy to her (for centuries, I might add) is not somehow wrong now.” Apparently Pope Francis disagrees. Sad.
According to Mr. Grace, only 1% of Catholic congregations use the Latin Mass and some of them use it as a symbol of revolt against Vatican II. So a small percentage of 1% presents “an intolerable assault against the unity of the worldwide church”? In my opinion, the Latin Mass itself is a unifying factor in the Church. When every genuflection, every sign of the cross, every prayer, every movement, all full of meaning and symbolism, are prescribed for the celebrant, the result is that anywhere in the world you attend this ancient liturgy, it is the same. This to me defines unity and universality, while a Mass that is offered in over 130 languages with whatever local “embellishments” might be added, i.e. “liturgical” dance, seems to me the antithesis of unity.
Mr. Grace says we “need the mass in the languages known to the people who come to worship.” Yet fewer and fewer people are coming to worship after 50 years of Mass in their own languages. In 1964, 67% of American Catholics went to Mass every Sunday. That number has dropped to 20% in 2020. By contrast, attendance at traditional Latin Masses is growing rapidly, largely with people in the 18-39 age group, 98% of whom go to Mass every Sunday.
So with plummeting Mass attendance at the new Mass, along with plummeting belief in the basic tenets of the faith, to say nothing of growing persecution of Catholics and other Christians around the world and scandals plaguing the hierarchy, etc. etc., somehow faithful Catholics attending the traditional Latin Mass is what’s intolerable to Pope Francis? Methinks there is more to this than an ancient vs. a new Mass. To those who care, pray unceasingly! For Francis and the Church.
