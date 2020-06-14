Essential reporting in volatile times.

The president claims to be a "law and order" president, but Trump has defunded the police that stop corporations from looting: the EPA, SEC, Labor Department, Federal Trade Commission, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Consumer Product Safety Commission, FDA, and Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

And then you turn to the $2 trillion-plus CARES Act and the president said, "I'll be the oversight" before removing the inspector general set to lead oversight of CARES Act spending (among many other IGs) and then asserted that he can ignore parts of the law. It's corruption and an abdication of his oath of office to faithfully execute the laws of this country.

Angelo Fioravante

Huntington

