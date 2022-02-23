The state of West Virginia needs a law school more easily accessible to a larger proportion of our population. I am absolutely delighted that Delegate Matt Rohrbach has taken the initiative towards the fulfillment of this need by introducing House Bill 4425.
While studying for my doctorate in business, my project was such that I came to realize how aspects of law provide frameworks for agreements of all types between individuals and organizations as well as inter-organization.
I wanted to study law, but the nearest JD-granting institution within our state is more than three and a half hours away. Law schools outside the state, in Ohio at both Cincinnati and Columbus are two and a half hours away. The one in Lexington, Kentucky, is two hours. Thus, travel time places a burden of four to five hours of driving as well as whatever time the attendance at class necessitates. Hence taking even a three credit hour class would entail an eight-hour expenditure of time. And eight hours is a whole day.
Then there is the excessive direct financial imposition: out-of-state fees. The cost of attending tertiary education in America is probably the highest in the world. And then the out-of-state fee kicks in.
I have been at Marshall for 36 years and have discussed this peculiarity of no opportunity with friends interested in attending law school for the JD degree or for some specialized law classes, the knowledge of which would serve them in their own fields. I have also had friends whose spouses would have liked to attend law college but were prevented from fulfilling their wishes on account of the cost and time jeopardy.
Last but not least, law is one of the oldest (could I say original) professions, and a university named for one of the legal luminaries of our state should have a law school.
I thank Delegate Rohrbach for sponsoring House Bill 4425, and I urge lawmakers of all stripes to support this bill, which will help meet an unfulfilled need.
I also request all readers of this article — Democrats and Republicans — to support HB 4425.
Jamil Chaudry
Huntington
Seeing not what society is, but what it ought to be
During the English Civil War in 1628, parliamentarian John Pym coins the maxim, “A word spoken in season is like an Apple of Gold set in Pictures of Silver, and actions are more precious than words.” Nowadays, we employ the catchphrase “actions speak louder than words.”
The voice of reason would dismiss the GOP three stooges: Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy. Furthermore, it would enlist those whose actions exhibit moral character. Mike Pence by validating 2020 election shows what it takes to be president. Mitt Romney upholding the Constitution embodies judgment, character and temperament necessary for Senate Majority Leader. Liz Cheney documenting the Capitol Hill insurrection deserves to be House Speaker.
Now consider Supreme Court replacement of Justice Stephen Breyer. Recruit an honest person who overcomes adversity and character assassination on a mammoth scale. Nominate Anita Faye Hill. With nothing to gain, she exposes character flaws and trouble with Clarence Thomas’ lifetime appointment. Sadly, the Senate and president fail to address systemic problems of workplace sexual harassment.
Citizens spot societal problems and have appropriate solutions. We the people struggle to pay bills and keep lights on. This limits ability to champion what’s right. Our plight as citizens reminds me of Immanuel Kant’s queries: “What can I know? What ought I to do? What can I hope?” Answer these questions by conveying the following words of Martin Luther King Jr. to your elected officials, “Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly. I can never be what I ought to be until you are what you ought to be. This is the interrelated structure of reality.”
Roger Combs
Ona