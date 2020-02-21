President Donald J. Trump asserts he is a Christian, and Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the United States House of Representatives, has been quoted as saying that she prays very hard for him.
We are certainly called to pray for our enemies and to forgive them for their sins. No wonder Christianity is in decline in the USA, for it is not easy to walk our talk. I am very sad about the examples they set Feb. 4. President Trump did not shake Mrs. Pelosi’s hand when she extended it to him at the beginning of his annual address, and she tore up his speech at the end.
David E. Frederick
Huntington
Pledging allegiance to Trumpestan
I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of Trumpestan and to the Republicans with all their scams, one nation under duress, unaccountable, with luxury and access for the wealthiest of all.
Please pass the purple Kool-Aid.
Bruce A. Adkins
Huntington
Sen. Mitt Romney betrayed the USA
I’ll make this short and bitter.
I hope Sen. Mitt Romney’s “30 pieces of silver” for betraying President Trump and America forms a bitter taste in his mouth for a long time. Too bad Sen. Romney didn’t have the same religious conviction during the Obama-Biden administration, when then-Vice President Biden was openly bragging about withholding billions of dollars from the Ukraine government until a specific Ukraine prosecutor was fired. Perhaps Sen. Romney could spend his 30 pieces of silver for a golden halo to put above his head.
William Huron
Chesapeake, Ohio
Trump should leave Manchin alone
Mr. President, it is time to leave Sen. Joe Manchin to perform his duty to our state as he has done most of his life. He was elected by a majority of West Virginia citizens. During his tenure as governor and now senator, he had done his best for our state.
It’s time to stop the sloppy way of bringing down people who don’t agree with your way of running our country. Sen. Manchin has always protected our state against people who don’t respect the people who live in our free country, who fought and are still fighting to preserve our freedom from dictators who try to change our way of respect for each other and their love for God.
Robert Garcia
Kenova
Pray for our city,
upcoming elections
As one of the outreach pastors of Expression Church of Huntington, I would like to invite you, your church, business or organization to help us believe God for our city.
We are praying for God’s blessing, His direction and guidance, His desires and, of course, His amazing grace.
I am not necessarily asking that we get together and have prayer, since many of us have very busy schedules. However, I am asking that we unite in prayer for the future of our city.
In the past, many major evangelists and teachers of God’s word came to the city to hold services where many were saved and a great deal of spiritual seeds were planted. When we consider the rich spiritual heritage we have in this region, it builds faith and our hearts. Just as Abraham’s enemies tried to destroy his wells, Satan tried to dry up the spiritual wells once the preachers were gone in an effort to undo what the Lord had done.
I ask everyone to join us in prayer and for all to serve God as He shows you. I ask that each person and each church go into their spiritual war rooms and prayer closets to call on the God of heaven to send his angels into Huntington that we might hear and fulfill what he wants done in our beautiful city.
One last thought: We have entered the year of the most important election our nation has ever faced. It’s time for all believers to be obedient to I Timothy 2:1. It is important to ask God for His wisdom to choose leaders and then to vote to place those leaders in office. Your ballot is your seed to electing wise leadership for our city. Don’t neglect your God-given mandate to vote.
Tom Sanders Jr.
Huntington
People need more voice in elections
The First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution grants all citizens freedom of speech without government hindrance or restraint if legal. The Supreme Court rules to protect or limit speech in specific situations. The Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission ruling (2010) equates speech with money. It bestows a human right on corporations. Hence, big money uses a megaphone to unduly influence elections.
This opens the flood gates on political election spending including dark money (hidden sources) such as foreign governments, criminal organizations, corporations hiding identities, labor unions, anonymous wealthy individual campaign donors, and the list goes on.
Justice John Paul Stevens warns that the court’s ruling threatens “to undermine the integrity of elected institutions across the nation.” Subsequently, Justice Elena Kagan notes consequences of other recent court decisions using the First Amendment as a weapon through misinterpretation. Freedom of speech is an individual’s right not to be diluted by careless misrepresentation.
Let the people have a voice in elections by: (1) publicly funding federal campaigns without private contributions, (2) setting term limits for legislative and judicial branches, (3) holding federal elections nationwide on the same day, (4) limiting federal campaign election time to 90 days, (5) requiring politicians obey federal worker rules of ethical conduct, and (6) supporting candidates independent of party affiliation.
Hopefully, Abraham Lincoln’s ending words in the Gettysburg address (1863) — “government of the people, by the people, for the people shall not perish from the earth” — continues to ring true for as long as the people actually do have a voice.
Roger Combs
Ona
Norway Avenue needs attention
Roads? Well, the mayor doesn’t seem to care much about this problem, although Norway Avenue was paved. This is a dark, curvy road. Water runs over it from every direction. Why? Because the road needs ditched and a few culverts. Holes on the right side of the road could be filled with stones.
A few more lights would help. Also reflectors in between the yellow lines would help.
If you think I’m exaggerating, drive Norway Avenue at night. Very dangerous.
Lonnie Bledsoe
Huntington