The appalling lack of leadership at the state and national levels as we grapple with the rapidly unfolding COVID-19 pandemic does not bode well for how this will end.
Although Gov. Jim Justice did, finally, close all restaurants, bars and casinos, he waited until the state had its first confirmed case to do so. And then he neglected to tell us where in West Virginia that case is. I’m sure the fact that he owns The Greenbrier didn’t factor into the closure decision — something all of our neighboring states did days or weeks ago. Justice has, as usual, been noticeably absent from Charleston; in Kentucky, the governor is giving daily updates, with specifics.
Accurate, timely and actionable information is not something West Virginians have been getting from either White House — the one in Washington or the one in Greenbrier County. We deserve better, even if it inconveniences Justice to appear in Charleston more than once a month.
Monty Fowler
Huntington