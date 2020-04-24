COVID-19 brings into sharp focus our country’s interconnected essential services. A DHS advisory (March 2020) lists 14 categories of essential employees with health care and public health workers first. The pandemic challenges these workers to the breaking point. Public adherence to the stay-at-home order and social distancing promises to flatten the curve, avoiding an overload.
This surreal reality guarantees a divergent future outlook. The aftermath offers opportunity for ensuring essential workers fair remuneration. On essential work, John W. Gardner reasons, “The society which scorns excellence in plumbing as a humble activity and tolerates shoddiness in philosophy because it is an exalted activity will have neither good plumbing nor good philosophy: neither its pipes nor its theories will hold water.” Beyond moral balance, the pandemic foreshadows reallocation of tomorrow’s wants and needs.
Every day look around, listen closely, and learn from experience. These times offer occasion to treasure relationships if only from a distance. It’s still too early for Bob Dylan’s appeal “Come gather ’round people” in the song “The Times They Are A-Changin’.” Instead, let us ponder Joseph Joubert’s words: “We must respect the past, and mistrust the present, if we wish to provide for the safety of the future.”
Roger Combs
Ona