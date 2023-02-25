The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Tetraethyl lead (TEL), antiknock gasoline additive, allows high-compression ratios, improving combustion-engine efficiency. In 1921, Charles Kettering of General Motors understands that ethanol affords viable alternative. However, ethanol can’t be patented by oil companies.

Knowing toxicity concerns, Kettering advocates using TEL. In 1924, five men working at Standard Oil Refinery in Bayway, New Jersey, die. By September, 32 TEL refinery workers are hospitalized. Alexander Getter of New York City forensics shows deaths due to lead poisoning. This prompts New York City, Philadelphia and New Jersey to ban lead-based fuel.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you