Tetraethyl lead (TEL), antiknock gasoline additive, allows high-compression ratios, improving combustion-engine efficiency. In 1921, Charles Kettering of General Motors understands that ethanol affords viable alternative. However, ethanol can’t be patented by oil companies.
Knowing toxicity concerns, Kettering advocates using TEL. In 1924, five men working at Standard Oil Refinery in Bayway, New Jersey, die. By September, 32 TEL refinery workers are hospitalized. Alexander Getter of New York City forensics shows deaths due to lead poisoning. This prompts New York City, Philadelphia and New Jersey to ban lead-based fuel.
To address bans, then-President Calvin Coolidge intervenes on industry’s behalf. He creates federal task force using only select industrial scientists to investigate. Task force erroneously concludes TEL minor health risk.
From 1948 to 1952, Clair Cameron Patterson studies lead content of rocks for determining earth’s age. He struggles with environmental lead tainting his samples. In 1965, he publishes on lead contamination source, namely man-made TEL. He finds an associated increase of anthropogenic lead levels in food chain.
In 1970s, Herbert Needleman reports that higher lead levels correlate with lowered mental acuity in children. These and other findings initiate mandated TEL phaseout in 1973. During TEL phase out, mean blood levels drop from 16 ug/dL in 1976 to 3 ug/dL in 1991 (units: micrograms per deciliter). By 1996, EPA bans leaded fuel for on-road vehicles.
In 2022, Michael MacFarland and others publish research results showing over half of U.S. population exposed to adverse lead levels from automobile tailpipes in early childhood. Aaron Reuben notes, “Millions of us are walking around with a history of lead exposure.” These researchers calculate car exhaust exposures from leaded gas during childhood stole a collective 824 million IQ points from over 170 million Americans.
Learn from leaded gasoline’s legacy. Assess true value of corporate profits to society. Promote cost-effective regulation protecting people’s health and environment.
