CPR training is a life-saving skill, as demonstrated by the recent events on the field of the Cincinnati Bengals. When Damar Hamlin’s life was in peril, the quick actions of the sports medicine team, led by an assistant athletic trainer, Denny Kellington, who was trained in CPR, made all the difference. Thanks to their swift response, Hamlin was able to make a full recovery and avoid a potentially catastrophic outcome. This highlights the need for widespread CPR training, and I hope this letter will encourage others to become trained and ready to act in similar situations.

Cardiac arrest is a leading cause of death in the world. Each year, more than 350,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests occur in the United States. Almost 3 out of 4 of those happen at home.

