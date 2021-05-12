I was listening to NPR on the way home from work, listening to a conversation about the redux, or reimagining of early 20th century films due to the behavior toward groups of people.
The matter of infusing modern views and beliefs seemed to be the main point of this interview, whether right or wrong. While the matter of basic human rights is an important matter, and any type of discrimination is abhorrent, I am still perplexed by the culture to change anything historical because it doesn’t fit the modern view of society.
The films and shows were certainly not in line with our modern times; they are still old stories told at that time in the past. Just as it is a question of morality to force our views on each other, how can we hold these same views on a film from the mid-20th century? After all, it is only entertainment.
Entertainment has been an integral part of human culture since the beginning of time, whether by vocal or visual means; it has always been necessary. So, are all stories considering the complexity of cultures and religions? No, certainly not, but after all, these are stories made to entertain. Accuracy is left to documentaries and historical footage.
Let’s not be so critical in our impression, scoffing at how deplorable people were portrayed, but take them for what they are, entertainment. Are you going after love songs next because they sexually objectify? We are only human; complex emotions come included. Take Hollywood for what it is, entertainment, and leave the old films alone. Forgive them for they know not the scrutiny you’ve imposed. They are only for entertainment purposes, not an accurate snapshot in time.
Arden Sargent
Nitro, W.Va.