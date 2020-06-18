Essential reporting in volatile times.

In the wake of George Floyd’s tragic, senseless death, the subject of Civil War statuary has once again become the topic of partisan discourse and debate. Some have gone so far as to act out unlawfully, tearing down and vandalizing these monuments rather than wait on government action.

The statute of Stonewall Jackson situate in a rather inconspicuous section of the Capitol grounds in Charleston has once again found itself the subject of scrutiny.

My “leave it be” opinion on this subject was published in this space on June 29, 2019. In response to the reader whose comments were published recently in this newspaper’s June 12 edition, I disagree with the proposition the Stonewall Jackson monument distorts our state’s history. Rather, it defines a part of our rich history. The times it represents should not be forgotten or unlearned, nor allowed to be homogenized by those who seek to revise history to suit their personal narrative.

Steve Flesher

Huntington

