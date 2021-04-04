The Second Chances at Life Act (HB 2982/SB 609) is successfully working its way through the legislative process. Sponsored by Delegate Kayla Kessinger, the bill will require that a woman be informed that the effects of the chemical abortion pill can be reversed to save her baby if she changes her mind after taking it.
Facts regarding the commonsense Second Chances at Life Act:
n Providing information to the abortion client in no way interferes with any patient-client relationship. It is not an attack on personal freedom, but a guarantee of it. The bill does not tell physicians how to practice medicine or place obstacles on women seeking abortions.
n Abortion pill reversal involves use of progesterone to reverse the effects of the Mifepristone. In a letter to West Virginia legislators, OB-GYN Donna Harrison, CEO of the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists said, “There is no increased risk of birth defects when using progesterone in early pregnancy. Progesterone is the hormone that the woman’s body makes during pregnancy and has been given to women for decades in all stages of pregnancy to help women carry their pregnancies.” The only birth defect attributed to the abortion pill, Mifepristone, is death.
n Nine states have enacted these laws: Arkansas, Idaho, Kentucky, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, and Utah.
n In West Virginia, chemical abortions account for more than 40% of abortions. To date over 2,000 babies have been saved nationwide by the abortion pill reversal protocol.
Contact your legislators at 1-877-565-3447 and ask them to support the Second Chances at Life Act (HB 2982/SB 609).
Missy Ciccarello
South Charleston, W.Va.
President, WV4Life Kanawha-Putnam County Chapter