I grew up in the coal fields of West Virginia and feel driven to take care of the people in our state. That drive led me to become a doctor and pursue family medicine. We have a lot of work to do to make a healthier future for ourselves and our children. I am grateful to be a part of that effort.
Throughout my life, I have learned many things from the people of this state, including kindness and the uniquely free lifestyle West Virginians lead — one without influence of those beyond our borders. The radical out-of-state influences behind current attacks on transgender West Virginians goes against everything I’ve been taught.
HB 2007 is a direct denial of the principles I was raised with. This is outside groups using our lawmakers to tell parents in West Virginia that they don’t know how to do right by their children. That they shouldn’t have the freedom to make critical medical decisions about what is in their child’s best interest.
Our politicians say they are trying to protect kids. However, gender-affirming care has shown to be lifesaving, standard medical care supported by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Medical Association. In attempting to defend themselves, proponents of this bill say they “Googled” information and spout lies while ignoring evidence-based medicine. This bill and others like it deny the rights of West Virginia children’s most powerful ally — their own parents.
I urge all West Virginians to tell our elected officials to vote no on HB 2007 and demand that parents be able to seek evidence-based medical care for their child and make important medical decisions, not politicians or outside folks trying to tell us how to live.
