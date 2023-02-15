The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

I grew up in the coal fields of West Virginia and feel driven to take care of the people in our state. That drive led me to become a doctor and pursue family medicine. We have a lot of work to do to make a healthier future for ourselves and our children. I am grateful to be a part of that effort.

Throughout my life, I have learned many things from the people of this state, including kindness and the uniquely free lifestyle West Virginians lead — one without influence of those beyond our borders. The radical out-of-state influences behind current attacks on transgender West Virginians goes against everything I’ve been taught.

