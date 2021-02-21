Last year, a bill passed out of the West Virginia Legislature that gave some financial relief to insured adults and children who depend on life-saving insulin to live. This session, a bipartisan group of lawmakers has teamed up to extend cost relief to the full array of supplies, equipment and non-insulin drugs crucial to managing the disease successfully.
If you or a loved one are among the quarter-million-plus West Virginians diagnosed with diabetes, what would it mean to your family if a cost-containment law for needed medicines, devices and supplies passed in West Virginia — the state with the highest prevalence of diabetes and the highest death rate by diabetes?
The state Legislature holds the key to making diabetes treatment more accessible for many by following the lead of the state with the nation’s lowest diabetes death rate. The Connecticut General Assembly passed a law limiting insurance copays to $25 for each thirty-day supply of a medically necessary insulin drug, $25 for each thirty-day supply of a medically necessary non-insulin drug and $100 for monthly devices and supplies. By following suit, West Virginia could take a giant step toward making death by diabetes a thing of the past simply by addressing the exorbitant cost passed on to so many families.
Such a move would save taxpayers and insurers in the long run by reducing the need for “high-end” hospital care for the tragic later-stage effects and complications of diabetes.
How would such a state law make a difference for your family? Please reach out to your state delegates and senators to let them know, and join the “West Virginia Team for Insulin Affordability” on Facebook to stay informed of the bill’s progress in the 2021 Legislature.
Diabetes is expensive. If we can lower costs, we can save lives!
Jeannette Rowsey
Huntington