I must respectfully disagree with Barboursville Mayor Chris Tatum’s article, “Legislature must not starve city budgets by eliminating B&O tax (Jan. 16).” Outside of the four original Home Rule Program municipalities, every municipality admitted after July 1, 2013, was required to reduce their business and occupation tax regime as a requirement of enacting a sales tax.
The law in 2013, relative to the Home Rule Program, concluded that a participating municipality may “enact a municipal sales tax up to one percent if it reduces or eliminates its municipal business and occupation tax.” Indeed, the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office concluded in a 2015 advisory opinion that “the Legislature did not intend to allow a new municipal sales tax to coexist with the previous business and occupation tax regime.” Thus, the law has been evident since 2013 that any enactment of a municipal sales tax required a simultaneous reduction or elimination of the municipal business and occupation tax.
The preceding statutory language belies Mayor Tatum’s assertion that it was a mere suggestion for municipalities to reduce their business and occupation tax upon enacting a sales tax under the Home Rule Program. The confusion around this issue stems from the unreasonable interpretation of the law by the Home Rule Board and participating municipalities. For example, numerous municipalities have enacted a sales tax and reduced their business and occupation tax on a single business activity rather than reducing or eliminating its entire business and occupation tax regime. Thereafter, many of these same municipalities increased their sales tax without reducing or eliminating their business and occupation tax on a single business activity under the creative interpretation that rather than enacting a sales tax, it simply increased existing sales tax rates obviating the requirement to reduce or eliminate the business and occupation tax.
The Legislature is correctly acting to prevent the unreasonable interpretation of the law at taxpayers’ expense.
