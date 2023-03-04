The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

We know about one-party states, dictatorships. North Korea, Russia, Zimbabwe, China, Cuba, Myanmar, and countless others. These regimes dictate all policies, foreign and domestic, including how their citizens conduct their personal lives. Not news. Never in the USA ?

Yes, also in the USA, at the state level on local matters. One example, West Virginia. In our House of Delegates, 88 GOP to 12 Democrats; in the Senate, 31 GOP to 3 Democrats. A super GOP majority, essentially a one-party state.

