We know about one-party states, dictatorships. North Korea, Russia, Zimbabwe, China, Cuba, Myanmar, and countless others. These regimes dictate all policies, foreign and domestic, including how their citizens conduct their personal lives. Not news. Never in the USA ?
Yes, also in the USA, at the state level on local matters. One example, West Virginia. In our House of Delegates, 88 GOP to 12 Democrats; in the Senate, 31 GOP to 3 Democrats. A super GOP majority, essentially a one-party state.
It explains why this present legislative session has passed bills to intrude into our personal lives. Bills (some now state laws) on outlawing abortion, targeting transgender youth, allowing guns on our campuses, imposing G’d in our schools, and other matters better left to individuals and their families, medical professionals and educators. I, for one, do not want to be governed by narrow minded religious ideologues. West Virginia is not Iran or Afghanistan under the Taliban, or is it becoming so?
For the non-evangelical Christians and non-Christians (like Muslims, Jews and Hindus, and the non-religious), women, gays, the professional medical and educational communities, a time of dismay, and reasons to fight for an all-inclusive Mountain State.
Our state should be welcoming. We badly need to attract residents, of any or no religious persuasion. And people of diverse backgrounds and lifestyles.
Thank you, the 2023 West Virginia Legislature for moving our state backward. I urge our politicians to move forward. West Virginia has huge potential, in tourism and manufacturing, for example. It requires attention to education, at all levels, and clean technology. Our state is no longer just a coal mine for the nation but a gold mine if we have bright and open minds to legislate in Charleston.
