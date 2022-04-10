It is coming to the time of year that municipalities publish their budget projections for the coming year. This gives a good picture as to their core interests, where money is spent and where income is obtained. It is particularly interesting to contrast some of the local towns.
One area of interest is income from police activities — fines and fees. If you look at a large town such as Huntington, we see that is projected to be $140,000 out of a total budget of more than $65 million, or only two-tenths of a percent of total income. Now, looking at another town very close by — Milton — they have a projected police revenue of $500,000 out of a total income of $3,723,191. More than 13% of the projected budget is expected to come from ticketing. By any reasonable definition, this is operating the police department for profit — a speed trap in common terms.
This problem needs to be addressed not only in our state but across the country. We have many examples of this — Summersville and Gauley Bridge being other cases of a small town using a major thoroughfare as a source of income and operating essentially as a toll gate.
This problem was deliberated a couple of years ago by the Silver Haired Legislature, a senior advocacy group set up by the Legislature during the Rockefeller administration. We proposed legislation that if ticketing was more than some nominal percentage of a town’s income that they would be restrained from ticketing on major state roads. As a final step, in extreme cases, the town would be disincorporated. We have seen one case of this, as the town of Jefferson had become such a ticketing trap that it was disincorporated.
I believe it is time that we look again at this situation. West Virginia receives a great amount of its income from tourism; we do not need to be creating a reputation for tourist traps.
