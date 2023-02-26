Our West Virginia legislators really don’t like public education. Their solution to the shortage of teachers is House Bill 2761, which would allow teacher aides and veterans to become full-time teachers and be paid at the same rate as a professional trained with a teaching degree. I’m sure that there are some really good teachers aides, but since the only qualification to be a teachers aide is a GED, I would be concerned about the quality of education my child is receiving. I respect our members of the armed forces, but I am reluctant to have a veteran teaching elementary school math or college prep English without being properly trained on educational styles and knowledge of the subject.
Our state government should look at different ways of solving our teacher shortage. They should increase the teacher pay so it is equal to the salary of our surrounding states, or they could try student loan forgiveness for teachers teaching in the underserved areas. One reason there is a teacher shortage is because the cost of living when coupled with student loan repayment makes earning a living on a teacher’s salary nearly impossible.
