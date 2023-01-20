A number of letters to the editor have focused on the havoc on our southern border with Mexico. Indeed a mess. Many writers have described the immigrants in xenophobic language, echoing Trump and the GOP, as ne’er-do-wells and criminals, even terrorists. (By the way, nearly all illicit traffic is conducted through our regulated entry points.) These immigrants are fleeing persecution and poverty, searching for a safer and better life, as millions of Americans have before them.
Our U.S. Congress has been dysfunctional on the issue of immigration for decades. We need immigrants, the life-blood of our nation since its inception. We have an ugly history of who we admit based on race, religion and ethnicity. We usually get over it and today we have a vibrant and creative country, Americans from all cultures and continents, all enriching our nation, from producing our food supply to manufacturing, to our preeminence in technology and science, and the arts.
Three of my four grandparents passed through Ellis Island (one arrived from Canada). Some 12 million between the 1890s and early 1950s. A time without computers and many fewer border agents dealing with much higher numbers. Why can we not manage now ?
Just a thought: the newer arrivals, mostly not white but brown and Black and indigenous Americans, a threat to some ?
Time for our congressmen and women to address the issue. And for most of them to remember that they are the children of immigrants. Meanwhile, thousand of families are waiting, suffering in flimsy shelters on the Mexican side and in overcrowded facilities on our side of the border, provided by the government and our charitable organizations.
Inscribed on the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty, words from Emma Lazarus, “Give me your tired, your poor” ... 1883 was no different from 2023.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.