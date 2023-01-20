The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

A number of letters to the editor have focused on the havoc on our southern border with Mexico. Indeed a mess. Many writers have described the immigrants in xenophobic language, echoing Trump and the GOP, as ne’er-do-wells and criminals, even terrorists. (By the way, nearly all illicit traffic is conducted through our regulated entry points.) These immigrants are fleeing persecution and poverty, searching for a safer and better life, as millions of Americans have before them.

Our U.S. Congress has been dysfunctional on the issue of immigration for decades. We need immigrants, the life-blood of our nation since its inception. We have an ugly history of who we admit based on race, religion and ethnicity. We usually get over it and today we have a vibrant and creative country, Americans from all cultures and continents, all enriching our nation, from producing our food supply to manufacturing, to our preeminence in technology and science, and the arts.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you