I am an independent voter from Oregon. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., periodically sends me electronic newsletters. That is mildly puzzling, but not unwelcome.
Feedback on her communications is typically best left to the people of West Virginia, the senator’s constituents. But her article “Ensuring a Fair Process” requires my answer.
The resolution the senator co-sponsored on the House impeachment inquiry disingenuously supports an undeserving president and arguably disrespects the Constitution that Ms. Capito swore to defend.
Democrats are following House rules that were passed by Republicans in 2015 when in the majority. The discipline and integrity of the House inquiry appears high, in vivid contrast with the embarrassing attempts at interference by a president seemingly out of control.
The closed-door interviews of witnesses — conducted by House committee members from both parties — will be followed by a public discussion and vote in the full House. If the president is impeached, a trial in the GOP-dominated Senate will follow — a trial where the president will have the right to fully present his case, as constitutionally established, and where every senator will have a voice and vote.
We should let the House do its job. The president should respect Congress and stop interfering. If a trial is called upon, senators must put country above party, and judge — on facts — whether impeachable offenses were committed by the president. The Senate should convict if the president is guilty, absolve otherwise.
Regardless of party, each senator’s individual conscience, history and the American voters will stand in judgment.
Antonio Baptista
Mount Hood Parkdale, Ore.