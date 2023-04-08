Donald John Trump, master of retribution politics, still garners Republican support. In 2018, Bill Gates meets with Trump. He finds it odd when Trump says, “Trump hears that you don’t like what Trump is doing.” Then-President Trump speaks of himself in third person. He’s just a step away from royal “we.”
Trump consistently sings siren song of “Make America Great Again.” True after World War II, 1950s future is bright and promising. But as Thomas Wolfe in 1940 posthumous novel conveys, “You can’t go home again.” We can’t return to those times no matter what politicians proclaim.
Today, many believe social media content to be news. In 2018, Lesley Stahl reveals that Trump deliberately uses phrase “fake news” to discredit and deflect negative media coverage. In April 2019, The Hill reports that Trump identifies press to be “the enemy of the people!”
Trump incites Jan. 6 Capitol Hill insurrection but with help of Mitch McConnell avoids impeachment trial. Later Trump advocates suspending all rules and regulations including U.S. Constitution. His message demands his return to Oval Office by overturning 2020 presidential election.
He continues playing victim card. In 2024 presidential announcement, he claims, “I am a victim.” The Donald hopes victimization anoints him as king.
Reject Trump’s victimhood. Lobby for equity in rule of law. Hold King of Chaos accountable. Heed Thomas Paine’s “Common Sense” that only rule of law ought to be king.
