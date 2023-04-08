The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Donald John Trump, master of retribution politics, still garners Republican support. In 2018, Bill Gates meets with Trump. He finds it odd when Trump says, “Trump hears that you don’t like what Trump is doing.” Then-President Trump speaks of himself in third person. He’s just a step away from royal “we.”

Trump consistently sings siren song of “Make America Great Again.” True after World War II, 1950s future is bright and promising. But as Thomas Wolfe in 1940 posthumous novel conveys, “You can’t go home again.” We can’t return to those times no matter what politicians proclaim.

