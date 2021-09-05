You know everyone writes different things, and some are of great importance I will agree, and that is a good thing. But I wanted to write something that I feel is also important. We as a nation — even our world — is seeing devastation in many different ways. We are seeing disease, world effects in weather, things that we have never seen before. All I wanted to say this morning from what is inside of my heart is to say: God has told us that if we humble ourselves and fall on our knees as a nation that He would heal that Nation.
Let us fall upon our knees and go to the one who has all the answers. God can move mountains. God can heal. God can bring love. God can bring us our every need ( not wants). He is the answer.
We have relied on so much, but we need to get back to relying on God. Man does not have all the answers, but God does. Let us pray for God to heal our nation and world. His word is always true, and it has never changed. He is every answer we need. Let us pray.
