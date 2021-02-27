First of all, I am not a Republican and definitely not a Democrat. I have been an independent for many years because I finally realized that I always voted for individuals and not political parties. I only voted for people I felt were individuals who would do what they believed was right and not what a political boss told them to do. They should be people who will listen to both sides of an argument and be willing to change their mind if the evidence proves the other person’s case to be the right thing to do — I guess a moderate by definition.
I find as I get older I vote for fewer people each succeeding election because I don’t feel comfortable with either candidate and would like to have a third choice of “neither of the above.” I also feel that we need term limits just like our presidents and most governors: two terms for any elected official. I believe that our elected officials should be part-timers and not lifelong jobs. They should have to come back to their homes and live under the laws they have made.
I believe in our Constitution, freedom of religion, free speech, the right to peaceably assemble, the right to bear arms, the right to pursue life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness for every citizen of this wonderful country that has no equal on earth.
Our political parties are dividing our country more than any time in my lifetime. I think both parties are consumed by the swamp in Washington, D.C. The Democrats act more like a mob right now with a couple of leaders with bullhorns leading robots like a lynch mob and trying to destroy our history and anyone who does not agree with what they want and a lot of Republicans that are led around by their noses.
I think it is time to ban political parties and send individuals part-time to Washington to try and heal this great country. I would love to see a movement that would make this happen.
Terry Thornburg
Huntington