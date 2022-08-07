The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

My heart aches for the people of eastern Kentucky — the lives lost, the families shattered, the homes and businesses destroyed, the years of rebuilding most of them are facing.

My heart aches, but it is also hopeful. Hopeful because in Kentucky, a Democratic governor who has his act together and who gets things done is in charge. He has promised the flood victims, “We are going to be there for you today and in the weeks, months and years ahead.”

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you