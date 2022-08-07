My heart aches for the people of eastern Kentucky — the lives lost, the families shattered, the homes and businesses destroyed, the years of rebuilding most of them are facing.
My heart aches, but it is also hopeful. Hopeful because in Kentucky, a Democratic governor who has his act together and who gets things done is in charge. He has promised the flood victims, “We are going to be there for you today and in the weeks, months and years ahead.”
If only things had worked out like that in West Virginia after its devastating 2016 flood that killed 23 people and destroyed whole communities. Republican Gov. Jim Justice and the Republican-controlled Legislature flailed around and wailed and wrung their collective hands about how awful things were and promised to set things right.
That promise was not kept. Far from it. Six years later, many of the flood victims are still waiting.for their homes to be repaired or rebuilt. Families have not been made whole. One has to wonder where all the federal money that flowed into the state actually went. One also has to hope that the people of eastern Kentucky will be better served by a governor who both knows what he’s doing and who gets things done.
