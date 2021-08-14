In a letter to this paper (August 1, 2021, “Biden and his cronies are destroying America”), the author wrote, in part, that “We know Biden is not running the country because his administration is mostly made up of Obama’s people…” but then began his next sentence, “I think Biden has been acting more like a dictator than an elected leader…”
Biden evidently is the cleverest president ever, given that he simultaneously is “not running the country” while “acting like a dictator.”
The letter’s author went on to claim that the Biden administration is “mostly made up of Obama’s people” listing specifically “heads of the NSA, CIA, FBI, Department of Justice, most of the ambassadors, secretaries of government departments …”
But FBI Director Christopher Wray never worked in the Obama administration (although he did work in the George W. Bush administration). Similarly, neither Attorney General Merrick Garland nor NSA director Paul Nakasone worked in the Obama administration. CIA Director William Burns did work in the Obama administration, but he also worked in the George W. Bush and Bill Clinton administrations.
I bear no ill will toward the author of the unfortunate letter, but rather, modestly suggest that a little fact checking would go along way toward avoiding responses like this one.
