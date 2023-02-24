A letter in Voice of the Poeple on Feb. 21 titled “Haley endorses hate and exclusion” contains a flagrant distortion of truth that must be corrected.
The writer alleges that Pastor John Hagee, a supporter of presidential candidate Nikki Haley, is “known for spewing anti-Semitic ... garbage.” Nothing could be further from the truth!
Pastor Hagee created and leads one of the largest organizations of Israel supporters in the world — Christians United for Israel (CUFI) — with over 10 million followers. Every year Pastor Hagee leads thousands of Christians to Washington, D.C., for a pro-Israel conference to petition the government for support for Israel.
In 2018, Pastor Hagee publicly declared, “You can’t be a Christian and an anti-Semite” and went on to explain, in detail, why. Pastor Hagee was awarded an Israel Prize in Jerusalem in 2022.
His credentials are hardly those of an anti-Semite and should require an apology from the above referenced letter writer who, for seemingly political motivations, perpetrated a slur against a true champion for the Jewish people.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.