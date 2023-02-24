The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

A letter in Voice of the Poeple on Feb. 21 titled “Haley endorses hate and exclusion” contains a flagrant distortion of truth that must be corrected.

The writer alleges that Pastor John Hagee, a supporter of presidential candidate Nikki Haley, is “known for spewing anti-Semitic ... garbage.” Nothing could be further from the truth!

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you