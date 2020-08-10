This is in response to two recent letters to the editor in your paper. Apparently some people are still suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome or they are uninformed, misinformed or ignorant.
One man accused the president of being Putin’s puppet. I thought the Mueller report put an end to that nonsense. The president is against mail-in ballots because they are so open to fraud.
The other letter presented an argument that Joe Biden is the right choice for West Virginia. I say just the opposite. Under Biden and the radical left, our country will no longer be recognizable.
We have clear choices in the coming election. Mob rule or the rule of law. A return to the best economy in our history or a return to the stagnant economy of Obama-Biden or worse. A president who protects our constitutional rights or a candidate of the Democrats who cares nothing about our free speech and the right to defend ourselves. A president who confronts China or one who, with his son, has gotten from China for peddling his influence.
Wake up, West Virginia! Wake up, America! Make common sense common once again. Vote Trump Nov. 3.
C.J. Hobbs
Barboursville