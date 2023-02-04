Inspired by Galileo Galilei, in 1656 Christiaan Huygens invents pendulum clock. Through 18th and 19th centuries until 1930s, these clocks are precise time keepers. They use weights with escapement mechanism to energize oscillating pendulum for measuring time. By converting gravity (potential energy) into pendulum motion (kinetic energy), they move clock hands. At Monticello, Thomas Jefferson cuts hole into cellar to accommodate his seven-day clock. Jefferson and others of their day employ gravity for clock power before availability of electricity.
Even with electrical batteries for energy storage, scientists still weigh use of gravity batteries. In Bath County, Virginia, America’s largest gravity battery resides on border with West Virginia. This pumped-storage station completed in 1985 holds 18 million cubic yards of water in upper reservoir. It possesses maximum generation capacity of 3,000 megawatts and total capacity of 24,000 megawatt-hour storage.
Note weather dependence for solar and wind power generation requiring energy storage. Hence, companies like Energy Vault push to convert abandoned mines into gravity batteries. Using existing mine properties with smaller footprints than hydro storage furnishes attractive alternative. Scientists estimate availability of 550,000 mines in U.S. alone.
Researcher Julian Hunt of IIASA observes, “Mines already have the basic infrastructure and are connected to the power grid, which significantly reduces the cost and facilitates the implementation of Underground Gravity Energy Storage plants.” Distinct advantages of gravity-based storage over lithium-ion batteries include recharging lifetimes of many decades; needing smaller resources; repurposing existing properties; avoiding slow energy leakage discharge; and providing standby capacity of months or even years.
Historically, mining of any natural resource will always be boom or bust affair. It’s time to reclaim abandoned deep mines and put them to work. West Virginia has thousands. Coal mining began in 1810 for our state. Let’s leverage over 200 years of excavation. Benefits of gravity batteries offer opportunity to reenergize Appalachia.
