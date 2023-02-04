The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Inspired by Galileo Galilei, in 1656 Christiaan Huygens invents pendulum clock. Through 18th and 19th centuries until 1930s, these clocks are precise time keepers. They use weights with escapement mechanism to energize oscillating pendulum for measuring time. By converting gravity (potential energy) into pendulum motion (kinetic energy), they move clock hands. At Monticello, Thomas Jefferson cuts hole into cellar to accommodate his seven-day clock. Jefferson and others of their day employ gravity for clock power before availability of electricity.

Even with electrical batteries for energy storage, scientists still weigh use of gravity batteries. In Bath County, Virginia, America’s largest gravity battery resides on border with West Virginia. This pumped-storage station completed in 1985 holds 18 million cubic yards of water in upper reservoir. It possesses maximum generation capacity of 3,000 megawatts and total capacity of 24,000 megawatt-hour storage.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you