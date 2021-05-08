Lefty liberal Democrats want control. They want control over your life — every aspect. Control of health care, the economy, banks, industry, government, of business.
“Sell your soul for complete control. Is that really what you need?” — Pink Floyd.
Dictator governors of most states say, “Wear your masks.”
“In perfect isolation here behind my wall.” — Pink Floyd.
I will not comply. As Tom says on radio, “I’m sick of it.” Tyranny and control of the masses. No end in sight. We like sheep are often led astray straight to the slaughterhouse.
Terry Diamond
Proctorville, Ohio