I see the same old liberal contributors saying the same old things over and over again. They claim to be experts, but we all know they are self-centered liberals who may claim to be Christians and who may claim to be just real good neighbors to us all.
However, it’s the same old liberal stuff about how bad our president is and how bad the Republicans are because they don’t personally agree with their politics and tactics. Yes, we all have our preferences, but let me ask them about killing babies and selling baby parts for exploitation. How about asking them if they will admit some of the illegal immigrants in to their homes and give them part of their paycheck and part of their homes? How about asking them about Joe Biden, who can’t remember where he was yesterday? How about asking them about how they would have handled the coronavirus for the entire country?
To me it is a good thing that we had a president who has done a great job despite the constant flak from the liberals that has been going on for over four years.
They claim to be experts. They have done so many things and held so many jobs.They claim that President Trump spreads hate, but look back at some of your “contributions” and check out the vicious things that you have said about many people.
I personally think that you all are hypocrites, and I think that the people deserve “contributors” who are actually out to help the people of West Virginia.
George Daniel
Barboursville