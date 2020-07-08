Words enable a record and visualization of ideas. Genesis 1:3, “And God said, Let there be light: and there was light” illuminates origins of the Word as separate from time before human history. Communication of values (honesty, respect, courage, liberty, truth, and justice) count on power inherit in speech, but more succinctly expressed in written word.
Forget obsessing over tribute to statues and monuments; instead revere forefathers’ ideas bequeathed in the words of the U.S. Constitution, Declaration of Independence, Gettysburg Address, and Emancipation Proclamation. Honor meaningful counsel from past presidents facing adversity: FDR, “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself;” Truman, “The Buck Stops Here;” JFK, “Ask not what your country can do for you; ask what you can do for your country;” and Lincoln, “There is no grievance that is a fit object of redress by mob law.”
The U.S.A. political experiment endures. Words encoded into law underpin our republic. This law must apply justly, fairly, and impartially to all regardless of social status, race, gender, or age. Margaret Thatcher captured significance of law in preserving freedom by saying, “Being democratic is not enough; a majority cannot turn what is wrong into right. In order to be considered truly free, countries must also have a deep love of liberty and an abiding respect for the rule of law.”
Roger Combs
Ona