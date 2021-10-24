Libraries are centers of learning, career advancement, and community building, essential to working families. But there has been no federal or state funding for the repair or construction of library buildings in 20-plus years, and libraries in our region are in desperate need of repair.
With the Build America’s Libraries Act, we have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make these facilities stronger, safer, more accessible and sustainable. This legislation would provide $5 billion for library renovation and construction, of which more than $32 million would come to West Virginia.
The Library Commission’s survey five years ago found that more than $50 million was needed to bring West Virginia libraries into ADA compliance and fix problems with HVAC, roofs, and windows. In Cabell County we’re building a new library in Barboursville and making much-needed repairs at Gallaher Village, but both projects require additional funding.
We were honored that Cabell County Public Library was selected as a recipient of the IMLS 2021 National Medal for Museum and Library Service. Throughout the pandemic, our seven branches provided quality broadband access through hotspots that allowed residents to study and work at home. Since May, our Information and Referral department has been helping facilitate rental and utility payments for people with pandemic-related hardships.
Service to our communities is the guiding principle of public libraries, whether they serve dozens of residents or tens of thousands of residents like ours.
The American people will come back stronger if we build back our libraries, which is why current congressional negotiations about a budget package are so critical. The time is now to ensure equitable access to comprehensive resources for all working families, and we have a direct route there by including the Build America’s Libraries Act in the budget.
