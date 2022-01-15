As a Marshall alumnus, I am embarrassed by the totally biased, cowardly decision to reinstate the professor who made the inflammatory hate statement to her class wishing Trump supporters were dead. While she didn’t intend for anyone to take action, it was by no means a “joke” and someone might have taken her seriously and started killing Trump supporters. The majority of businesses have zero tolerance for hate speech. If the comments had been about homosexuals, African Americans, abortion rights supporters, Muslims, etc. the firing would have been upheld. There is a double standard where conservatives, Christians, pro-life supporters, and Second Amendment supporters can be publicly vilified by liberal-socialists; however, a conservative making a comment about anything radically left will be punished.
This is just one of the multiple liberal actions tolerated, praised, and broadcast as the truth. Vice President Kamala Harris had the audacity to compare the so-called Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection to 9/11 and the attack on Pearl Harbor. Thousands of American citizens died in the two acts of war committed by foreign terrorists intent on destroying the U.S. The Jan. 6 Capitol riot resulting in fewer than 10 unintentional deaths should not be compared to an act of war unless the scores of “peaceful protests” resulting in looting, burning, and deaths are also considered insurrections/acts of war.
I’m not dismissing the lives of the people who died unintentionally on Jan. 6, 2021, but Harris’ comparison is as offensive and inaccurate as saying Trump is the same as Hitler.
Finally, President Joe Biden and Congress blather on about bipartisanship and democracy while Schumer is threatening to eliminate the filibuster. Schumer led 300-plus filibusters during Trump’s presidency. In 2005, Schumer warned that eliminating the legislative filibuster was “doomsday” for democracy. Evidently, the filibuster, democracy, hate speech, and ridiculously inaccurate comparisons are only for liberal Democrats. Senator Manchin, I thank you for common sense and conviction.
