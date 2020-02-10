President Trump just awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Mr. Rush Limbaugh, a popular radio talk-show host, a misogynist and bigot. Indeed, few have been so influential of late to fuel division in our land. Yes, Mr. Limbaugh is dying of cancer, and I wish him a comfortable and painless journey and his family courage. No human being should suffer. His legacy, however, will remain tied to purveying hate and division across this great country.
The Medal of Freedom is awarded to those who contributed positively to the United States, a very high honor, from public servants to scientists, artists and sport champions. Coming to mind, the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. (1977, posthumously), Neil Armstrong (1969), Jackie Robinson (1984), Andrew Wyeth (1963), even the great chef and educator, Julia Child (2003).
A travesty to have Limbaugh among such notable citizens who have enriched our lives for the better.
Nicholas Freidin
Huntington