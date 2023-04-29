René Descartes, in 1637, coins phrase “Cogito ergo sum” (I think, therefore I am). This phrase quantifies self-awareness as key ingredient of real intelligence.
With advent of computers in 1822 by Charles Babbage, mechanization of numerical calculation begins. It begets systematic computational procedures. Digital computers leverage algorithmic intelligence arising from codifying efficient programming procedures.
In 1950, Alan Turing envisions intelligence test. Inability to distinguish machine from human in conversation forms basis of “Turing test” for artificial intelligence (AI).
Turing predicts AI achievable by 2000. Recently merging of big data and computational intelligence closely approaches or perhaps satisfies his test.
A large-language model uses big data with reinforcement learning from human feedback to create ChatGPT from OpenAI. It continues improving with each iteration.
Large-language model offers human-like conversations, answers to questions, written essays, email composition, computer-code generation and more. Yet, sometimes in conversations ChatGPT hallucinates with absurd but plausible-sounding answers.
Telling a whopper sounds too human for comfort. As Peter Relan says, “That’s OpenAI’s challenge: how to reduce its hallucination rate from 20% to 10% to 5% to very little over time.”
OpenAI can profit from Isaac Asimov’s vision. In Asimov’s 1942 short-story “Runaround,” he creates three laws of robotics by rephrasing rules applying to all tools humans employ. Tool must: (1) be safe to use; (2) perform efficiently unless harmful to user; and (3) remain intact unless destruction necessary for human safety.
AI tools promise unheard of advances in many areas such as medical developments. AI sees connections impossible for humans to make. It avoids problem of not seeing forest for trees. Yet going forward, AI deep-fake generation threatens huge social disruptions. Unfortunately, it’s human nature to believe the unbelievable.
We’ve limited time for adapting to AI. Eliezer Yudkowky worries about falsely concluding we understand it. Daniel Huttenlocher compares AI to printing press fueling enlightenment, but at lightning speed.
